Today – Wednesday 23rd April – shoegaze and indie-rock provocateurs Bleach Lab return with their new single, ‘Feel Something’. The band have also announced their upcoming EP, ‘Close To The Flame’, which is set for release on Friday 18th July and will be available on 10” vinyl – Details HERE.

Along with these announcements and releases, the band have also announced a November 2025 UK tour which will see them play seven dates, including a headline show at Patterns in Brighton on Tuesday 18th November, courtesy of FORM promoters. Tickets for this concert go on sale at 10am on Friday 25th April – Find yours HERE.

On ‘Feel Something’, Bleach Lab purvey shoegaze indie-rock excellence. Picking up where they left off on their critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Lost In A Rush Of Emptiness’, on their new single, the band cascade through enveloping, luxurious aesthetics, With frontwoman’s Jenna Kyle’s supple vocals coming to the foreground alongside the exquisite band production. It is a sign of what is to come for one of the most exciting bands in the UK.

On Friday 18th July, Bleach Lab will release their new EP, ‘Close To The Flame’, their first body of work since their critically and commercially acclaimed debut album ‘Lost In A Rush Of Emptiness’ which DIY called “A debut of dreamy loveliness” and also received 5* and 4* reviews across the board. ‘Close To The Flame’ is Bleach Lab’s first self-produced project, and the EP is also the first project to feature new guitarist, Louis Takooree. The full track listing is ‘Drown’, ‘Feel Something’, ‘In Your Arms’, ‘Close To The Flame’ and ‘If I Could Be Anything’.

Speaking about their upcoming EP, ‘Close To The Flame’, Bleach Lab said:

“‘Close To The Flame’ explores the hardships of love from personal experiences. It’s about being stuck in relationships where you’re constantly pulled between love and pain. Whether it’s wanting to be everything to someone, holding onto someone that’s slipping away, or struggling with guilt and anxiety that make it hard to move forward. The EP captures the messy reality of trying to hold onto love, whilst dealing with self-doubt, regret and the fear of losing yourself in the process. Fighting for connection but feeling the weight of it all.

This EP means so much to us, as it’s our first self-produced music we’ve released. Building it from the ground up and sharing our experiences with each other made the process much more personal”.

Speaking about their new single ‘Feel Something’, frontwoman Jenna Kyle said:

“Feel something is about being locked in a slowly dying relationship, where you’re heavily dependent on another. They impact you negatively, but you’re trapped in the cycle”.

Also announced today are new UK tour dates for November 2025. Bleach Lab will be playing seven dates, including a headline show at Patterns in Brighton. Full tour dates can be found below and tickets can be purchased HERE.

BLEACH LAB NOVEMBER 2025 TOUR DATES:

Wednesday 12th November – Exchange, Bristol

Thursday 13th November – Dead Wax, Birmingham

Friday 14th November – The Attic, Leeds

Saturday 15th November – Hug & Pint, Glasgow

Monday 17th November – Deaf Institute, Manchester

Tuesday 18th November – Patterns, Brighton

Wednesday 19th November – Bush Hall, London

