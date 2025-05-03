As a celebration of achievement and survival, this show is perfect. 20 years of history, 20 years of song and 20 years of unity.

The Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus took to the stage once more last night and wowed the audience, building on all their history and delivering a show that was both fresh and nostalgic. Now, for complete disclosure, I should say I was on this stage, have been a member of the Chorus for over 15 years, and if you look closely you’ll find me lurking in the baritone section! I’ve seen this group change, grow and develop over the years, but the audience’s response is the basis for today’s review.

Formed back in 2005, a small group of gay men got together and created the Chorus, now the third largest in Europe. This show takes in some of their classics alongside more recent numbers that have become essential parts of their repertoire. Interspersing the songs are videos from Chorus members recalling triumphs, challenges, and also the impact on personal lives. They are both poignant and insightful and add to the feeling of positivity throughout the night.

However, the joy of the evening has to be the singing itself. This is a Chorus that is extremely well versed in musical technique, being able to rise to grand crescendos and whisper soft emotions, the dynamics echoing the moods of the songs and the messages they want to communicate. This is particularly evident in ‘Run’ (Leona Lewis) where they soar to powerful notes that ring around the church only to pivot and return to softer tones that send shivers. ‘Life on Mars’ (David Bowie) is also a stand-out number with moments of tenderness mixed with a controlled force of emotion. As always, there are lighter moments, this Chorus knows how to have fun, and with choreography on point, everyone loved ‘It’s Raining Men’ (Weather Girls) and ‘Stop’ (Spice Girls) where the audience wanted to join in with the dancing.

As always, the Chorus is able to produce a quality crop of soloists who step forward and add some variety to the night. Andy Williams delivered a playful version of ‘The Marrow Song’ (Billy Cotton), producing a range of voices and hats to go with them, whilst Graeme Clarke Dempster’s wit and powerful vocals were on display in ‘Way Ahead Of My Time’ (Taxi Cabaret). Sadao Ueda’s heartfelt performance of ‘No Matter What’ (Calum Scott) left the entire church tearful and reflective and Ben Fowler’s creative take on ‘Running Up That Hill’ (Kate Bush) was a thrilling counterpoint. Moving into the second half, Rod Edmunds delivered an extremely personal version of ‘No One Is Alone’ (Stephen Sondheim) followed by Andrew Farr’s sweeping vocals in a passionate performance of ‘Voilà’ (Barbara Pravi). Nick Ford recreated his iconic ‘Wuthering Heights’ (Kate Bush) to a huge reaction and the evening was rounded off by the Chorus’s own four piece comedy act performing ‘Turn It Off’ (Book of Mormon) with hilarious choreography from Alex Morley, James McGoldrick, Sadao Udea and Stephen Clench.

This show really demonstrated the vocal dexterity and ability of a group of friends from everyday life who can work hard and pull off a masterful show. Once you learn that all the arrangements performed are written in house you have even more respect for them. Artistic Director Joe Paxton has a strong focus on stage, ensuring everyone singing is working in harmony, producing a sound that fills the space. Tim Nail (Musical Director) and Josh Mills (Assistant Chorus Director) added fantastic accompaniment and of course, Dibbles (the Chorus mascot) was on hand to keep everything on track.

The audience left with a new sense of what the Chorus is all about and no doubt that it will continue to thrive and grow over the next 20 years. The feeling of warmth, support and community was incredibly strong, delivering an outstanding show that was worthy of their impressive history.

The show also raised money for the Chorus’s charity partner, Lunch Positive.

Set List:

Act One

Wrecking Ball (Miley Cyrus)

Toxic (Britney Spears)

Human Heart (Cold Play)

The Marrow Song (Billy Cotton) – Andy Williams

Waterloo (Abba)

It’s A Sin (Pet Shop Boys)

Way Ahead Of My Time (The Caveman Song) (P Mills) – Graeme Clarke Dempster

Secret Love (Calamity Jane)

No Matter What (C Scott) – Sadao Ueda

One Moment In Time (Whitney Houston)

Run (Leona Lewis)

Running Up That Hill (Kate Bush) – Ben Fowler

I Am What I Am (La Cage Aux Folles)

Act Two

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte (Sparks)

Stop (Spice Girls)

No One Is Alone (Sondheim) – Rod Edmunds

Madness (Muse)

Voilà (Barbara Pravi) – Andrew Farr

The Rhythm Of Life (Sweet Charity)

Wuthering Heights (Kate Bush) – Nick Ford

Hung Up (Madonna)

Life On Mars (David Bowie)

It’s Raining Men (The Weather Girls)

Turn It Off (Book of Mormon) – Alex Morley, James McGoldrick, Sadao Ueda, Stephen Clench

Our Mutual Friend (The Divine Comedy)

Vogue (Madonna)