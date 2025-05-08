Two men have been taken to hospital and one of them has been arrested after a fight in Hove this afternoon (Thursday 8 May).

There were reports locally of a stabbing and a man having suffered a broken elbow as the emergency services were called to Downland Drive, in West Blatchington.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), Sussex Police said.

Local reports suggested that the man who suffered serious injuries was in his late thirties.

Sussex Police said: “Officers have made an arrest after responding to reports of an altercation in Downland Drive, Hove, at around 2.20pm on Thursday (8 May).

“A 30 -year-old man from Hove has been arrested for grievous bodily harm (GBH) and is currently receiving treatment for his injuries in hospital.

“A second man, also from Hove, has been taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

“Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and inquiries are continuing.

“Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 757 of 08/05.”