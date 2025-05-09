Burglars targeted a property on Brighton seafront and police have now published security camera pictures of the suspects.

Sussex Police said today (Friday 9 May): “Police are asking the public for help to identify these men after it was reported that a property in Marine Parade, near to Royal Crescent Mews, in Brighton, was burgled.

“Following the report on Saturday 1 February, police have been undertaking inquiries, resulting in the arrest of two people who have since been released without charge.

“We would now like to speak with the two people seen in the photos in connection with further police inquiries and ask that if you recognise them or have any information to assist the investigation, you make a report.

“To do this, report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 624 of 01/02.”