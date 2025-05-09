Vision Video hail from Athens, Georgia, in the USA and are labelled as a goth rock post-punk outfit, who are influenced by among others The Cure, The Chameleons and Joy Division, blended with sharper edges inspired by The Clash and The Replacements. The band have thus far dropped a trio of albums: ‘Inked In Red’ (2021), ‘Haunted Hours’ (2022) and ‘Modern Horror’ (2024), and their ‘In My Side’ EP came out in 2020.

The band is spearheaded by lead singer and guitarist Dusty Gannon, with I believe the assistance of Emily Freedock on keyboards, Dan Geller on bass (formerly of the Agenda, I Am The World Trade Center) and Jason Fusco on drums (also of Shehehe). Although that was not personnel that played their Brighton gig back in 2023. That featured Dusty Gannon (vocals/guitar), Tom Ashton from The March Violets (bass), Angelica Avila (keys/backing vocals), and Jason Fusco (drums/backing vocals). You can read our account of that night HERE.

Vision Video will be crossing the pond to perform a 16 date UK tour which runs throughout June and July. The opening night will be here in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin on Sunday 15th June. From here they will be heading off to Bristol, Cardiff, Nottingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Morcombe, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Dundee, Glasgow, Leeds, York, Reading, London and finally Leicester.

The Brighton concert has been organised by Dark Disco promoters and tickets are available to purchase HERE and HERE. Support will come from STIIILL.

visionvideoband.com