We are looking forward to attending one of Brighton Fringe’s exciting new plays later this month as Stranded comes to the Actors Theatre for two nights.

When a school drama group is stranded on a desert island, what could possibly go wrong?

The only adult survivors of the crash, Matt and his teaching assistant Julian, keep the group’s spirits up with improv games and stories. However, while Matt and the children look for ways to escape the island, Julian is relishing his newfound status as the leader of the survivors…

Seasoned improv comics Liam Brennan and Tom Jacob-Ewles present their new show ‘Stranded’. Join them and the school drama club survivors in this interactive comedy show that weaves audience participation, scripted comedy and improvised sketches into one gorgeous island getaway.

Performances:

29th & 30th May, 7:30pm – The Actors Theatre

Tickets are available from Brighton Fringe – £10.