Eight council-owned blocks of flats look likely to be demolished, leaving more than a thousand tenants in three areas of Brighton in need of a new home.

The decision – due to be taken by Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet next month – would affect those living in 558 flats in Kemp Town, Hollingdean and Whitehawk.

If the demolition plan is approved, the council would aim to put up more homes on the same sites in an ambitious building programme that could cost more than £200 million.

In contrast, the council’s housing revenue account budget for this year is £80 million, plus capital projects worth £111 million, making £191 million in all.

The council is contacting tenants and leaseholders and holding meetings and information events – but budgets, timelines and many practical details are still at a very early stage and the whole project will take several years.

The decision is having to be made for safety reasons after a series of inspections of the flats which were built in the 1960s and 1970s using “large panel systems”.

The large panels were made of pre-cast concrete and the buildings relied on these concrete panels or walls – rather than columns – to be the main load-bearing parts.

The buildings are at greater risk from fires, explosions and high winds than more modern flats. Building methods have evolved, including following the collapse of Ronan Point after a gas explosion in 1968.

Since the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017, when 72 people died, housing providers including councils have been required to take a more rigorous approach to safety.

The eight blocks of flats facing demolition are St James’ House in Kemp Town, Dudeney Lodge and Nettleton Court, both in Hollingdean, and five blocks at the top end of Whitehawk – Falcon Court, Heron Court, Kestrel Court, Kingfisher Court and Swallow Court.

The council said: “Structural surveys last year found that the buildings no longer meet current safety standards for withstanding a collapse in the case of an explosion or large fire.

“Since then, the council has been working closely with residents to introduce extra measures to ensure the safety of everyone living there.

“The council has also been carrying out a detailed review of the future options for the buildings and a report going to cabinet on Thursday 17 July will recommend that work begins on developing plans to regenerate the sites.

“The other options looked at were to strengthen and refurbish the buildings. However, research found that strengthening work only guarantee the building’s safety for a further 20 years and requires significant investment. It would also be seriously disruptive for residents.

“The report sets out that strengthening the building is not seen as a viable or affordable long-term solution for residents or for the council.

“If the decision is agreed at cabinet, the council will begin working with residents on the plans for the next steps.

“The council has been in regular contact with the residents of the eight buildings to keep them updated as the work on the options has developed.

“Resident days in all three areas are being held in the next week to give residents the opportunity to talk to housing teams about the recommendations in the report.

“Resident advisory panels are also being set up for each area to help the council plan future resident engagement and work with us on the designs of the new homes.”

Labour councillor Gill Williams, the council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Since October last year, I have been working with officers and meeting with householders to explore the options about the future of these blocks.

“We recognise that these buildings have happy memories, in some cases for three generations of families.

“We honour that history. And it’s precisely because we care so deeply about the safety, quality and future of the homes that our tenants live in that we must now look ahead with clarity and courage.

“We explored every option – including strengthening and refurbishing the blocks. But that would only buy us 20 more years, at great cost and disruption, without solving the core safety issues.

“We believe our tenants deserve better than a short-term fix. This is about building homes that will last the next 60 years – not just the next 20.

“By creating more family-sized homes in the city, it should reduce wait for a three-bedroom home down from the average of eight years.

“If cabinet agrees to move forward, we will begin working hand in hand with residents on every step of the journey.

“Resident days are being held in each area and we’re setting up resident advisory panels to ensure that the new homes reflect the needs, the voices and the vision of residents. Most importantly, it’s about creating great homes together.

“If cabinet agrees then we understand that this would mean residents moving out of the homes that they have created and, given that the proposed programme of works will not all start at once, this will be unsettling.

“So, we will ensure that no one will go through this alone. We will support every resident through the rehousing process and we will do everything we can to help them stay in their local community if that’s what they want.

“We are fully committed to supporting residents during every step of this process, to listening to them and to building a better future – together.”

In March, the council’s cabinet approved a £20 million scheme to buy out up to 44 homeowners, 23 of whom still live in the flats that they bought from the council. The rest are rented out.

The demolition proposal is due to be discussed by the council’s cabinet at Hove Town Hall on Thursday 17 July. The meeting is scheduled to start at 2pm and to be webcast.