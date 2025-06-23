A event to introduce kids to skateboarding was held in a square where skateboarding has been banned.

The Go Skate Day session at St Peter’s Square saw a pop-up skate part set up with ramps and skateboarding lessons held for anyone aged five and up on Saturday.

But the new city centre park has officially been a no-go area for skateboarders since autumn 2021, when signs were put up forbidding it, as well as skating and rollerblading.

The ban was implemented after neighbours complained about the noise – but there have been calls to reverse it, particularly as since skateboarders stopped using it, the area became an unofficial free car park.

However, despite the return of boards to the square on Saturday, the council says there are no plans to allow them to come back permanently.

Councillor Andrei Czolak, lead member for community safety, said: “The skateboarding event held at St Peter’s Square over the weekend was part of our annual TakePart initiative, which encourages residents to get active and try their hand at different healthy activities.

“It was one of a handful of planned skating events which are permitted at St Peter’s Church Square.

“While we recognise there is some desire to see the space used for skateboarding, generally skating in the square is not encouraged, to protect residents from excessive noise, and signs have been put up following requests from people living nearby.

“We suggest those looking to do so, should use the nearby skate park at The Level.

“The events which are occasionally permitted take place during the day when they are less likely to cause a problem.”