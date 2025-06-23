Groundwork for the new 24-hour lift on the Madeira Terrace has begun.

A section of pavement on Marine Parade has been dug out for the bridge to the lift, which will connect the top road with Madeira Drive below, as well as the Max Miller Walk on the terrace itself.

Meanwhile, test drilling for the supports for the terrace were successful, meaning the project is still on track to be completed next summer.



Councillor Julie Cattell, lead member for major projects, said: “Essential work to the retaining wall is now moving apace with all the steel pins successfully drilled and fixed into the wall.

“These pins will secure the new wall face well into the next century.

“Investigative trial holes have also been dug on Marine Parade. This is to check ground conditions and to enable the engineers to determine how best to accommodate the new bridge that will connect the new fully accessible lift to Marine Parade.

“While it’ll be a little while before we see the return of the giant cast iron beams that support the deck, the preparation work to receive them back on site is well underway. The first signs are the rectangular holes in the retaining wall that will hold the repaired beams.

“We’re excited with the progress being made and at the prospect of the terrace again taking pride of place on our wonderful seafront.”