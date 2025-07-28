A man suspected of racially abusing a woman in a Brighton street has been identified after a police appeal for help was publicised by the local media including Brighton and Hove News.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 28 July): “We have identified a man we wished to speak to in relation to a report of racial abuse directed at a woman in Castle Square, Brighton, on Sunday 20 July.

“This follows an appeal we issued on Tuesday 22 July.

“Our inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with further information about what happened is encouraged to contact us on 101, quoting serial 1208 of 20/07.”

Last Tuesday (22 July) the force published a photograph of the man they wanted to interview.

The force said: “Police are looking to speak with the man photographed following reports of a hate crime incident in Castle Square, Brighton.

“A woman in her twenties was walking in the area on Sunday (20 July) at around 7.20pm.

“It was reported that she was approached by a man who went on to verbally abuse her using racist language.

“We would like to speak with the man seen in the photograph in connection with police inquiries and ask that if you recognise him or have any information or footage from the nearby area, you make a report.

“You can do this online using a reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1208 of 20/07.”