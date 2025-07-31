Police have issued a public appeal for witnesses and footage after two lorries crashed on the A27 Brighton bypass on Monday (28 July).

The road was close westbound for several hours after the crash between the A293 Hangleton link road and the Southwick tunnel.

This afternoon (Thursday 31 July) Sussex Police said: “At around on 9.30am Monday (28 July), two HGVs (heavy goods vehicles) were involved in a collision on the A27 westbound, just after the Southwick Tunnel.

“The collision involved a white Volvo lorry towing a blue trailer and an orange DAF lorry.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to come forward.

“Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant dashcam or mobile footage.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 313 of 28/07.

On Monday, Sussex Police said: “Emergency services are attending the scene of a collision on the A27 westbound just after the Southwick tunnel.

“The collision happened at around 9.30am this morning (Monday 28 July) and involved two HGVs.

“No serious injuries have been reported.

“A full road closure of the A27 westbound is in place between the junction of the A293 to the Southwick tunnel.

“The road is likely to be closed for some time so we advise all drivers to avoid the area.

“We thank the public for their patience.”