Welfare benefits changes proposed by the government would have hit people’s finances – and those of the council.

The potential fall-out prompted Labour-run Brighton and Hove City Council to spell out its concerns to the government about the fairness as well as the financial and practical implications of any changes.

The council spelt out those concerns in its response to the Labour government’s Pathways to Work consultation and submitted the response in advance of a parliamentary debate last month.

More than 100 Labour backbenchers threatened to rebel against the welfare bill – the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill – prompting two sets of concessions from the government.

Despite those concessions, 49 Labour MPs voted against the bill at its second reading when the principles and key measures were debated in the House of Commons on Tuesday 1 July.

The council said that “changes to personal independence payment (PIP) and the universal credit health component … risk pushing those affected into poverty, exacerbating health inequalities and increasing pressure on a range of council services.

“The council, along with other public sector and voluntary sector partners, will need significant additional funding in order to make our local response effective.”

To read the council response to the government consultation, click here.

After the date of the second reading was announced, Green councillors called a special meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council.

Green councillor Ollie Sykes proposed a motion asking the Labour leader of the council Bella Sankey to write to ministers to call for a pause to the reforms.

Labour councillors passed an amended motion resolving instead that the council respond to a government consultation.

The Labour deputy leader of the council, Jacob Taylor, said: “We try to avoid public arguments with the government and MPs – we think it’s much more effective to actually do the analysis and make a well-informed submission.

“We had significant concerns about the proposals … and the effect they would have on Brighton and Hove residents – and made that very clear in our response to the consultation.

“We were glad that the government listened and made significant changes.”

Councillor Taylor added that he did not intend to imply that the council’s lobbying was in any way decisive, saying that was down to MPs.

But he said that he believed that the council had taken a constructive approach, adding its voice to those of many others who shared the widespread concerns, rather than relentlessly tweeting criticisms.