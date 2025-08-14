Several hundred students have kept up a record of high performance in their A levels at BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove And Sussex VI Form College).

The college said: “BHASVIC students have once again achieved an exceptional set of results.

“The college maintained its high standard of an A level pass rate of 99 per cent and A* to B grades of 70 per cent across 36 different subjects.

“Sixty-five per cent of students on BHASVIC’s varied BTEC programme achieved distinction or distinction* across 12 subjects.

“These results are well above the national average – A* to A is 10 per cent above national average and place BHASVIC as one of the highest-performing colleges nationally while proudly being a non-selective provider with a large cohort of students.

“Historically, many students will progress on to university after BHASVIC and this year is no different, with the vast majority placed with their first choice.

“Forty-one students are progressing on to medical degrees, having been supported by BHASVIC’s medical careers pathway.

“The majority of BHASVIC’s medics come from their ‘widening participation’ cohort, incorporating students from a range of backgrounds who may be under-represented at university, have experienced barriers to their learning or could be the first in their family to apply to higher education.

“Meanwhile, with 44 offers for Oxbridge, BHASVIC maintains its position as one of the top ten providers of students to Oxford and Cambridge globally.

“Making the most of Brighton as a creative hub, BHASVIC also supports students to progress into visual arts courses via a specialist tutorial pathway.

“Over 100 students are joining an art foundation course after BHASVIC, with many more supported to progress on to portfolio-based degrees such as architecture, film and costume design.

“Students have ample opportunity to build relevant skills and work experience whilst at BHASVIC, including a dedicated employability and enterprise programme.

“And the increase in students progressing into apprenticeships and work shows the eagerness of students to put their learning into practice.”

Principal William Baldwin said: “I’d like to thank all our staff for their dedication and congratulate BHASVIC students for all they have achieved.

“Our results are a reflection of many things that make BHASVIC such a unique learning community.

“We have some of the best teaching staff in the country, specialists who will go the extra mile to bring their subject to life and inspire a life-long interest in learning.

“The support provided by our additional learning support and pastoral teams ensures that every student has the same opportunity to flourish while our students bring a consistent interest and curiosity to their learning and to supporting each other through clubs, societies, study groups and peer mentoring.

“Students join us from over 60 feeder schools and bring energy, enthusiasm and commitment to their time with us that builds a unique and inspiring community.

“BHASVIC is committed to supporting students to overcome any barriers they experience through to the end of their studies.

“Increased retention figures show our dedication to enabling students to complete their learning, achieve to the best of their abilities and progress into a brighter future.

“We are also particularly proud of the ‘value added’ we provide to all students, helping them to improve on their predicted outcomes. Our value added score places us in the top colleges nationally.

“Our results are a culmination of years of learning and as such I’d like to thank our schools for laying the foundations.

“Thanks must also go to our parents and carers for the support they provide to our learners.

“And a final word to our students: Remember that your results don’t define you – kindness and compassion are more important qualities than grades.

“Success comes in many forms and for some students simply attending college is to be celebrated in the face of life’s many challenges.

“I know you have exciting futures ahead – good luck as you embark on your varied and exciting progression routes.

“You are all exceptional, inspiring and talented young people and we couldn’t be prouder of you.”