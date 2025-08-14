Brighton and Hove Albion have been drawn away to Oxford United in the second round of the League Cup.

Albion are due to face the Championship club in the final week of August.

Manchester United will travel to League Two Grimsby in the Carabao Cup second round as they attempt to bounce back from one of their worst seasons in recent history.

The 2023 winners will head for Blundell Park during the week beginning August 25 after being paired with the Mariners in last night’s draw (Wednesday 13 August). United were the last team team out of the hat.

Elsewhere, there are all-Premier League clashes between Bournemouth and Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.

Newly promoted Leeds United face travellung either to Bolton Wanderers or Sheffield Wednesday and Everton will host League One Mansfield Town at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

League One Doncaster Rovers are rewarded for their 4-0 drubbing of Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough with a trip to Accrington Stanley while Bromley host League One Wycombe Wanderers after dumping Ipswich Town, who spent last season in the Premier League, out on penalties.

The nine top-flight sides involved in Europe this season – Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, holders Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace – will enter the competition in the third round.

Draw

South section

Fulham v Bristol City

Norwich v Southampton

Oxford v Brighton

Reading v AFC Wimbledon

Bournemouth v Brentford

Millwall v Coventry

Wolves v West Ham

Swansea v Plymouth

Bromley v Wycombe

Cardiff v Cheltenham or Exeter

Cambridge v Charlton

North section

Tranmere or Burton v Lincoln

Accrington v Doncaster

Wigan v Stockport

Stoke v Bradford

Burnley v Derby

Sunderland v Huddersfield or Leicester

Birmingham or Sheffield United v Port Vale

Preston v Wrexham

Barnsley or Fleetwood v Rotherham

Bolton or Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds

Everton v Mansfield

Grimsby v Manchester United