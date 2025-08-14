Brighton and Hove Albion have been drawn away to Oxford United in the second round of the League Cup.
Albion are due to face the Championship club in the final week of August.
Manchester United will travel to League Two Grimsby in the Carabao Cup second round as they attempt to bounce back from one of their worst seasons in recent history.
The 2023 winners will head for Blundell Park during the week beginning August 25 after being paired with the Mariners in last night’s draw (Wednesday 13 August). United were the last team team out of the hat.
Elsewhere, there are all-Premier League clashes between Bournemouth and Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.
Newly promoted Leeds United face travellung either to Bolton Wanderers or Sheffield Wednesday and Everton will host League One Mansfield Town at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium.
League One Doncaster Rovers are rewarded for their 4-0 drubbing of Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough with a trip to Accrington Stanley while Bromley host League One Wycombe Wanderers after dumping Ipswich Town, who spent last season in the Premier League, out on penalties.
The nine top-flight sides involved in Europe this season – Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, holders Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace – will enter the competition in the third round.
Draw
South section
Fulham v Bristol City
Norwich v Southampton
Oxford v Brighton
Reading v AFC Wimbledon
Bournemouth v Brentford
Millwall v Coventry
Wolves v West Ham
Swansea v Plymouth
Bromley v Wycombe
Cardiff v Cheltenham or Exeter
Cambridge v Charlton
North section
Tranmere or Burton v Lincoln
Accrington v Doncaster
Wigan v Stockport
Stoke v Bradford
Burnley v Derby
Sunderland v Huddersfield or Leicester
Birmingham or Sheffield United v Port Vale
Preston v Wrexham
Barnsley or Fleetwood v Rotherham
Bolton or Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds
Everton v Mansfield
Grimsby v Manchester United
Leave a Reply