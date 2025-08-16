Bart Verbruggen is back between the sticks as Brighton and Hove Albion face Fulham at the Amex at 3pm this afternoon (Saturday 16 August).

Lewis Dunk skippers the side and Manchester United target Carlos Baleba is in the starting line up.

Georginio Rutter is up front, supported by Kaoru Mitoma, Matt O’Riley and Yankuba Minteh as well as Yasin Ayari and Baleba.

Dunk is joined in defence by Jan Paul van Hecke, Mats Wieffer and new signing Maxim De Cuyper, with Adam Webster still out injured.

The Brighton bench includes Danny Welbeck, James Milner and Joel Veltman.

Jason Steele is the spare keeper and the other five subs are Olivier Boscagli, Diego Coppola, Brajan Gruda, Diego Gomez and Ferdi Kadioglu.