Neighbours who reported what appeared to be a burglary helped police to uncover a cannabis factory in Portslade.

There are suspicions that a rival drugs gang had tried to take over or saborage the operation in Vale Road.

Sussex Police said: “Do you have any information to report in connection with a cannabis factory found in Portslade?

“Police were called to a disturbance at an address in Vale Road, Portslade, on Friday 8 August at around 4am.

“On attendance, officers entered the property and discovered cannabis plants being grown inside.

“A search was undertaken. However, no one was located at the address.

“The plants have since been seized and an investigation launched.

“We are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information to come forward to assist our onwards inquiries.

“You can do this by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference 140 of 08/08.”