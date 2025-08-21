The city council will not be seeking to stop hotels here being used to house asylum seekers, its deputy leader said today.
Epping Council secured a temporary injunction from the High Court on Tuesday, blocking the use of the Essex town’s Bell Hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers on planning grounds.
This prompted Kemi Badenoch has called for more Conservative councils to launch legal challenges over asylum hotels as the Government faces a potential revolt from its own local authorities.
The most recent government figures show 65 asylum seekers are being housed in Brighton and Hove hotels, down 10 from March this year.
In 2023, Brighton and Hove City Council was one of a handful of local authorities to successfully take the then-Tory government to court to end the placement of lone asylum seeker children in hotels here.
But it said that ending the use of hotels to house adults and families was not something it was seeking to do.
Deputy leader Jacob Taylor said: “As a proud city of sanctuary we will always play our role in housing asylum seekers and providing a welcome and support to those fleeing persecution and horrific circumstances which many of us can thankfully only imagine.
“We will not comment on the location of hotels being used by the Home Office to provide temporary accommodation to people seeking asylum.
“I believe to do so in the current climate is irresponsible and risks causing division and unrest in our communities at a time when more than ever we need to bring people together.”
The council claims a severe housing shortage in the city yet continues to promote policies that attract more people. Their responses fail to address the core issue. The government is not tackling illegal immigration effectively, allowing numbers to rise unchecked. Many arrivals lack documentation, making it impossible to assess potential risks. If Reform and Conservative-led councils can now legally transfer asylum seekers to other councils, our city will soon face even greater strain, with more people competing for limited housing, worsening congestion, and raising safety concerns. The city is already overcrowded, with traffic and infrastructure under increasing pressure. Labour cannot be relied upon to address these challenges.
In Bournemouth residents are so fed up with the impact of these hotels that have started an organised resident vigilante group. This council concerns me as if they say they will not try and close them down then the home office will move these hotels to Brighton. No doubt this will then start causing unpleasant community cohesion problems which the Jews are already facing in the City. It will also impact tourism jobs and employment.
I agree 100% with Rob. This is so terrible that our homeless are living on the street. I went to Morley Street dentist today. How sad I feel for our own citizens are doing this. It is totally wrong. WAKE UP LABOUR.
Well said Maureen, if the government can’t handle a dinghy, how can we expect it to tackle more severe global threats?
Perhaps Cllr Taylor should take some time to walk along the seafront & around the city and see with his own eyes, the number of homeless sleeping in tents. These individuals could be accommodated rather than illegal immigrants in our hotels. Pandering to the Greens as Brighton & Hove as a City of sanctuary will ensure the ongoing brain drain away, families moving out & schools closing – but hey that is irrelevant to him as a hard left winger as no doubt the memo has already been sent to Rachel Reeves that there are still some ‘easy pickings’ to increase property taxes here, to fund for more accommodation to those who shouldn’t necessarily be in the UK in the first place.
This is a politically naive thing for B&H Labour to do. It could have chosen a “we’re waiting court decisions, no other comment at this time” line. Instead, it has gone for “we’re open” implying “send us more”. That could be a disastrous decision.
I think the major risk locally isn’t hotels but HMOs. Not all have been filled by usual students this year, apparently (decline in international students, less demand etc). If that’s the case, potential to be used by the government (who are today reportedly looking for 20,000 HMO spaces nationally). That means illegal immigrants living within communities somewhere rather than in hotels. How many in Brighton?
Could the neighbours of these hotels not take the council to court for failing to protect them from the irregular use of the hotels against planning law? I recall the council getting onto trouble for breaching planning law at St Catherin’s Lodge Hotel in similar circumstances.
Many of the people in tents on the seafront are not homeless but wild camping. Ask them if you don’t believe me.
Brighton has one of the highest number of long term empty properties that are not suitable for habitation. Unlike other cities there are no grants available to help renovate these properties.
Bhcc has gone out of its way to vilify private landlords and together with the government has sought to drive them away.
However Brighton is one of the most expensive places to live in the UK surpassing many London boroughs.
In short Brighton is not the place for homeless people or illegal immigrants because it is too expensive. There are cheaper places in the UK.