The city council will not be seeking to stop hotels here being used to house asylum seekers, its deputy leader said today.

Epping Council secured a temporary injunction from the High Court on Tuesday, blocking the use of the Essex town’s Bell Hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers on planning grounds.

This prompted Kemi Badenoch has called for more Conservative councils to launch legal challenges over asylum hotels as the Government faces a potential revolt from its own local authorities.

The most recent government figures show 65 asylum seekers are being housed in Brighton and Hove hotels, down 10 from March this year.

In 2023, Brighton and Hove City Council was one of a handful of local authorities to successfully take the then-Tory government to court to end the placement of lone asylum seeker children in hotels here.

But it said that ending the use of hotels to house adults and families was not something it was seeking to do.

Deputy leader Jacob Taylor said: “As a proud city of sanctuary we will always play our role in housing asylum seekers and providing a welcome and support to those fleeing persecution and horrific circumstances which many of us can thankfully only imagine.

“We will not comment on the location of hotels being used by the Home Office to provide temporary accommodation to people seeking asylum.

“I believe to do so in the current climate is irresponsible and risks causing division and unrest in our communities at a time when more than ever we need to bring people together.”