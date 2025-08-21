A serial thief is wanted for recall to prison.

Craig Knight, 34, has racked up a string of convictions over the past decade of so for theft and burglary, plus drink driving and possession of a knife.

Last month at Brighton Magistrates Court, he pleaded guilty to burgling Wild Root Tattooist in St James’s Street in January 2023, stealing dog treats, a prescription and a Royal Mail return slip.

Knight, of no fixed abode, also admitted attempting to burgle Hunter Florist on the same day, as well as possessing a kitchen knife and a small amount of cannabis.

He was released on unconditional bail ahead of a sentencing on 26 September at the same court.

This week, Brighton Police launched an appeal for information about his whereabouts.

They said: “Knight is described as having medium-length ginger hair and is clean shaven.

“He is known to frequent Brighton and Hove.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250157641.”