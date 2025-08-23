Six candidates are contesting the Queen’s Park by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

They are Simon Charleton (Labour), Sunny Choudhury (Conservative), Rudi Dikty-Daudiyan (Liberal Democrat), Adrian Hart (Independent), Marina Lademacher (Green) and John Shepherd (Reform UK).

The seat became vacant when Labour councillor Tristram Burden resigned, citing a conflict of interest in his new job as a local authority inspector at the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Polling day is on Thursday 18 September, with polling stations due to be open from 7am to 10pm.

The polling stations are at

Craven Vale Resource Centre, Craven Road, Brighton

St Luke’s Church, Queen’s Park Road, Brighton

Barnard Community Centre, St John’s Mount, Mount Pleasant

Millwood Community Centre, Nelson Row, Carlton Hill

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “If you live in Queen’s Park and would like to vote in the upcoming by-election, you must be registered to vote by midnight on Tuesday 2 September.

“If you’re not already registered or if you’ve recently moved to a new address, please visit gov.uk/registertovote.

“If you can’t get to a polling station on the day, you can apply for a postal vote. The deadline to apply is 5pm on Wednesday 3 September.

“You can also ask someone you trust to vote on your behalf – this is known as a proxy vote. You should apply for a proxy vote by 5pm on Wednesday 10 September or change existing proxy arrangements by 5pm on Wednesday 3 September.

“To vote at the polling station, you must bring photo identification (ID). For more information, and to see which forms of photo ID are accepted, please visit our voter ID webpage.

“If you don’t have a valid form of photo ID, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate (VAC) online.

“The deadline for us to receive your VAC application for use at the Queen’s Park by-election is 5pm on Wednesday 10 September.”