Dozens of tennis players have supported a park club’s plans to floodlight its courts.

St Ann’s Tennis, based at St Ann’s Well Gardens, wants to be able to light up the eight courts in the north west of the park until 9.30pm on weekdays and 5pm on Saturdays from mid-October to late March.

It also wants to build two brick buildings to store umpire chairs and other tennis equipment.

Almost 30 members of the public have already commented on the plans since the application went live on the council’s planning portal on Friday – most of whom say they play on the courts and all of whom are in favour.

The application, written by Pentangle Design, says: “The installation of tennis court lighting at St Ann’s Well Gardens presents a unique opportunity to enhance recreational facilities, promote health and well-being, and foster community spirit.

“With careful planning and community input, we can ensure that these improvements benefit both tennis enthusiasts and the broader neighbourhood while maintaining the park’s character and tranquillity.

“The proposals seek permission for flood lighting to eight tennis courts and a pair of storage buildings. This will have a benefit to the club and wider community by improving the facilities at the club and for other groups who use the courts throughout the year.

“The light design has been carefully considered to minimise obtrusive light spillage.”

One comment says: “I regularly play at the club and have become part of the local community through it.

“During winter, I miss being able to play after work, and floodlights would make evening tennis possible year-round.”

Another says: “The lighting system seems to have been carefully designed with local residents in mind. The chance to further reduce anti social behaviour would also be very welcome.”

And another says: “The parks and club have been thriving since it has turned into a CIC from pure council ownership.

“It’s clear that further investment in floodlights will continue this trajectory and allow the park to be more comfortably used in the winter evenings.”

Brighton and Hove City Council redacts the identity of everyone leaving comments on planning applications other than councillors so it is not possible to see if anyone commenting has connections to the applicant.