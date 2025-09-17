A reckless driver got into a high speed police chase after getting back behind the wheel just 40 minutes after his last disqualification ended.

Sam Rock has now been banned from driving again after pleading guilty to dangerous driving through Portslade in December last year.

He told the court he had agreed to give a friend a lift back home and panicked when he saw he was being followed.

Prosecuting at Brighton Magistrates Court on Friday, 12 September, Maria Goptareva said: “At 12.40am officer on routine patrol in an unmarked car eastbound on the Old Shoreham Road saw a black Ford Mondeo which had slowed down to turn into Trafalgar Road, travelling at 40mph in a 20mph zone.

It reached the roundabout with the junction of Victoria Road and was driving at 60mph. A decision was made to activate the sirens to alert the driver.

“The driver made a concerted effort to put distance between himself and the police vehicle.”

Rock eventually came to a stop in West Road, Portslade, damaging a fence. When police got to the car, he had climbed into the back seat, leaving his friend in the passenger seat.

Defending, Adrian Butt said Rock had a very troubled childhood, including being a victim of gang violence.

He said: “His friend was quite vulnerable and needed to get back home. My client had purchased a vehicle and he stupidly made the decision to drive his friend.

“When the police car started following him he started to panic and sped up.”

Chair of the bench Diana Hurrell sentenced Rock to a 12-month community order, including a six month mental health treatment requirement and eight rehabilitation activity requirement days.

She also fined him £40 and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and costs of £85.

He is disqualified from driving until 4 July and will have to take an enhanced driving test before getting his licence back.