Voting is under way in the Queen’s Park by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Polling stations were due to open at 7am and close at 10pm today (Thursday 18 September).

Six candidates are standing. They are Simon Charleton (Labour), Sunny Choudhury (Conservative), Rudi Dikty-Daudiyan (Liberal Democrat), Adrian Hart (Independent), Marina Lademacher (Green) and John Shepherd (Reform UK).

The seat became vacant when Labour councillor Tristram Burden resigned, citing a conflict of interest in his new job as a local authority inspector at the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

It is the second by-election in the two-member ward since the local elections in May 2023.

Just over a year ago Milla Gauge held the seat for Labour after Chandni Mistry resigned.

The polling stations are at

Craven Vale Resource Centre, Craven Road, Brighton

St Luke’s Church, Queen’s Park Road, Brighton

Barnard Community Centre, St John’s Mount, Mount Pleasant

Millwood Community Centre, Nelson Row, Carlton Hill

Electors planning to vote in person must bring photo identification (ID).

The count is due to take place at Hove Town Hall tomorrow, starting at 10am, with the result expected at about lunchtime.