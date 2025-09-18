A Hove woman is due to appear in court charged with sending racially abusive messages to her MP Peter Kyle’s office.

Claire Kerrison, 54, has been charged with two counts – the first, sending an indecent or offensive message and the second, racially aggravated harassment.

Kerrison, of Waterloo Street, was arrested in June soon after the allegedly offensive messages were sent, and charged yesterday.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A woman has been charged in connection with an investigation into a report of malicious communications and abuse sent to a Member of Parliament’s office in Hove.

“Sussex Police can confirm that Claire Kerrison, 54, of Waterloo Street, Hove, was charged with sending a letter, communication or article conveying an indecent or offensive message, and with racially aggravated harassment.

“She is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on October 16 to answer the charges.”