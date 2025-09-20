A man was taken to hospital for treatment after a fight in the car park used by the lifeboat crew in Shoreham on Thursday night.

Several people intervened to break up the fight and police have issued an appeal for witnesses to contact them.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fight in the RNLI car park in Brighton Road, Shoreham, at about 9.35pm on Thursday (18 September).

“A man was treated at hospital following the fight that saw a number of people go to his aid and separate those involved.

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 1451 of 18/09.”