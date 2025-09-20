A man was taken to hospital for treatment after a fight in the car park used by the lifeboat crew in Shoreham on Thursday night.
Several people intervened to break up the fight and police have issued an appeal for witnesses to contact them.
Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fight in the RNLI car park in Brighton Road, Shoreham, at about 9.35pm on Thursday (18 September).
“A man was treated at hospital following the fight that saw a number of people go to his aid and separate those involved.
“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 1451 of 18/09.”
The headline here is misleading, because this is actually a free seafront car park, used by the general public, that happens to be where the Shoreham RNLI building is. There’s also a rowing club.
It’s on Victoria beach, where the Shoreham Harbour lighthouse overlooks the harbour entrance.
I myself was there on Thursday night, photographing the Andalucia (Spanish) Galleon setting sail from the Shoreham harbour basin.
It’s normally a very safe space.