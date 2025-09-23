Barnsley 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 6

Diego Gomez scored four goals as Brighton and Hove Albion cruised past Barnsley in the third round of the League Cup at Oakwell this evening (Tuesday 23 September).

Gomez hit a hat-trick in the first half and scored his fourth midway through the second half before subs Harry Howell and Yasin Ayari rounded things off.

It gave the Seagulls a repeat of the scoreline from their second round match at Oxford United four weeks ago.

Nine minutes in, Carlos Baleba had a stab but his effort was deflected away. Tom Watson picked up the loose ball and squared it into the centre of the box.

Gomez raced in to poach the opener, poking it through a narrow gap from close range.

Watson provided the assist for the second too as Brighton surged towards the Barnsley end in the 21st minute. The 19-year-old played the ball towards Welbeck but he was too far forward.

The ball ran on to Gomez and he struck a blistering shot from the edge of the penalty area into the roof of the net.

His next was a curling thunderbolt blasted home from 40 yards out as he pounced on a headed clearance from Jake Rooney with just 33 minutes on the clock.

Barnsley had some respite until the 68th minute when Albion moved the ball briskly from midfield and, with one touch from Welbeck, the rampant Gomez raced on and skimmed the ball round the home side’s keeper Murphy Cooper.

With three minutes left on the clock, Watson notched up another assist and this time 17-year-old Harry Howell provided the finish for the fifth, a low but firm shot.

Two minutes later, Diego Coppola fed Yasin Ayari as he hammered the ball home to clock up number six.

It was a tough night for Barnsley but they gave their fans cause for cheer several times, with a couple of corners and a good half a dozen chances.

They included a hopeful audacious 40-yard effort from Davis Keillor-Dunn. He grazed the crossbar before sub Jonathan Bland hit the post.

The win puts Brighton through to the last 16 for the fifth time in six seasons. The fourth round draw is due to take place after Port Vale host Arsenal tomorrow night (Wednesday 24 September).

The tie is due to be played in the week starting on Monday 27 October.

Next up, Brighton play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League at 3pm on Saturday (27 September).