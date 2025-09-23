Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler has named an attacking side to face Barnsley at Oakwell in the third of the League Cup this evening (Tuesday 23 September).

Danny Welbeck, Tommy Watson and Stefanos Tzimos are due to take the field for a 7.45pm kick=off, with James Milner captaining the team.

And Carlos Baleba has been given another chance to start, alongside Diego Gomez in the midfield.

Joel Veltman, Diego Coppola, Oscar Boscagli and Ferdi Kadioglu are at the back, with Jason Steele in goal.

And if the starting line up fails to follow up the 6-0 second round win against Oxford United in suitable fashion, Hürzeler has plenty of options on the bench.

Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke are joined as subs by Yasin Ayari, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter.

Tom McGill is the reserve keeper this evening, with teenagers Charalampos Kostoulas, Harry Howell and Charlie Tasker.

Fans are expected to hold a minute’s applause before kick-off for cricket legend Dickie Bird, a Barnsley fan who came to fame as a test umpire and who has died at the age of 92.

In other news today, the former Newcastle United and Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has retired from football at the age of 37.

The Netherlands international joined Brighton eight years ago, initially on loan, featuring in the cup competitions that season under Chris Hughton.