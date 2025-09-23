A new tourist information centre is opening at the i360 on Saturday.

The centre is being run by the Brighton and Hove Tourism Alliance, the i360 and the council’s tourism arm Visit Brighton.

It will open daily in the i360’s gift shop area on the lower beach level, between 10.30am and 5pm.

Brighton and Hove mayor Amanda Grimshaw will officially open it at midday on Saturday.

To celebrate the opening, there will be a family fun day between 11am and 4pm, which will include entertainment, games and giveaways.

Councillor Birgit Miller, Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet member for culture, heritage and tourism, said: “Whether you’re here for a week, a day, or you live here, we want everyone to feel informed, inspired, and warmly welcomed.

“Bringing this visitor information hub to life is the result of strong partnerships, shared vision, and a lot of hard work. I want to thank everyone who made this possible.

“While there’s lots of info out there about what’s going on, it’s important visitors have an easy to find space to speak to someone, and this prominent seafront location is the perfect spot.”

Anne Ackord, Chair of Brighton and Hove Tourism Alliance said: “The new visitor hub is a fantastic addition to Brighton and Hove’s tourism offer. It’s not just a place to pick up a map, it’s a vibrant welcome that reflects the energy and creativity of our city.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide visitors with a space where they can discover everything Brighton and Hove has available.”

Ben Bevan Atkinson from the i360 added: “We are delighted here at the Brighton i360 to play a key part in bringing together such an exciting addition in our visitor experience across Brighton & Hove.

“Providing a decided space for visitors and locals alike to learn more about our incredible city and its attractions marks a real step forward in us being a key player in bringing hospitality together at our seafront venue.”