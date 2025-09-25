Two men charged with the murder of a Hove man have been released on bail.

Oliver Priddle, 25, of Peacock Lane, Brighton, and Niraj Amaidas, 24, of Colwyn Close, Crawley, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court this morning after being charged on a postal requisition.

Both were jointly charged with the murder of Cameron Devlin, who died five days after being attacked by a group of men in North Street in the early hours of December 21, 2019.

Both are also jointly charged with causing him grievous bodily harm on the same day.

Priddle is also charged with illegally possessing valium on 9 January, 2020.

They were committed to Lewes Crown Court, where they appeared this afternoon in front of Judge Christine Laing.

Neither entered pleas, and a date was set in November for pleas to be entered. A provisional trial date of 2 June next year was also set.

Both were given bail on the condition they slept every night at their home addresses, which will be enforced with an electronic tag and a curfew of 9pm to 6am.