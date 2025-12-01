The Australian Pink Floyd have announced ‘The Happiest Days Of Our Lives’, a 30-date greatest hits tour spanning all corners of the UK for 2026, which will include two Sussex concerts, these being at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 21st November and Eastbourne Congress Theatre on Monday 23rd November. The band will take to the stage with a collection of greatest hits that resonate deeply with Pink Floyd fans worldwide. Taking place throughout October, November and December next year, tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am on Friday 5th December, HERE.

Featuring a new stage set and video animation, cutting-edge lighting, precision lasers, massive inflatables, and impeccable live sound. TAPFS promises to offer an unforgettable experience for both long-time fans and newcomers. Covering music from every era of Pink Floyd’s evolution, this tour highlights TAPFS’s unwavering commitment to the legacy of Barrett, Waters, Gilmour, Wright, and Mason, delivering an authentic and heartfelt tribute to the legendary Pink Floyd productions.

Having sold nearly 5 million tickets worldwide, The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries worldwide; played at David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by David Gilmour and Rick Wright.

So much more than a tribute band, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept into the worldwide arena circuit. The band continues to play to sell out audiences throughout Europe, UK, America, Canada & South America.

With nearly 40 years of history, the world’s biggest, best, and greatest Pink Floyd tribute show continues to delight its global fan base. From its humble origins in the bars & clubs of Adelaide, in recent years the band has become a truly international affair, with band members from Australia, the UK, France and the USA.

2026 UK TOUR DATES:

October

Monday 26th – Bristol Beacon

Tuesday 27th – Bath Forum

Wednesday 28th – Llandudno Venue Cymru

Friday 30th – Aberdeen P&J Live

Saturday 31st – Glasgow OVO Hydro



November

Sunday 1st – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Tuesday 3rd – London Royal Albert Hall

Wednesday 4th – Stockton Globe

Friday 6th – Newcastle O2 City Hall

Saturday 7th – Sheffield City Hall

Sunday 8th – Liverpool Empire

Tuesday 10th – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wednesday 11th – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Friday 13th – Manchester O2 Apollo

Saturday 14th – Blackpool Opera House

Monday 16th – Leicester De Montfort Hall

Tuesday 17th – Milton Keynes Theatre

Wednesday 18th – Milton Keynes Theatre

Friday 20th – Plymouth Pavilion

Saturday 21st – Brighton Centre

Monday 23rd – Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Tuesday 24th – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Thursday 26th – Bournemouth International Centre

Friday 27th – Swansea Building Society Arena

Saturday 28th – Cardiff Utilita Arena

Monday 30th – Stoke Regent Theatre



December

Tuesday 1st December – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Wednesday 2nd December – Oxford New Theatre

Friday 4th December – Portsmouth Guildhall

Saturday 5th December – Cambridge Corn Exchange

www.aussiefloyd.com