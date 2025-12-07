Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter return to the starting line up as Brighton and Hove Albion take on West Ham United at the Amex this afternoon (Sunday 7 December).

They are the only two changes made by head coach Fabian Hürzeler after the 4-3 defeat to Aston Villa on Wednesday (3 December).

The injured Stefanos Tzimas looks likely to be out of the squad for some time while Brajan Gruda drops to the bench.

Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo has made four changes to the side that drew 1-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Lucas Paqueta is down for a start as he returns from suspension after being sent off last weekend, joining Guido Rodriguez – in for Freddie Potts – in midfield and Tomas Soucek.

Crysencio Summerville has been named in place of Callum Wilson and Max Kilman is in for Soungoutou Magassa.

Brighton are 10th in the table, with 22 points, having played 14 games. The Hammers are 18th, with 12 points from their first 14 games.

The match is due to kick off at 2pm.