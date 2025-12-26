As 2024 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

The i360 was bought out of administration by a premium bar chain which was founded by two Brightonians.

Police and licensing officials said that they had no confidence in a restaurant owner after his drinks licence lapsed for a second time

A proposed boarding house for 27 independent school pupils in Brighton was turned down on appeal.

Brighton College subsequently announced major plans to build purpose built boarding accommodation.

A 21-year-old Brighton man admitted kidnapping a woman off the street in Hove when he appeared before a crown court judge. Cameron Boxall was later jailed for seven years.

A long-standing bowls club’s move to a new building prompted neighbours to object to its new drinks and music licence.

Six secondary schools objected to Brighton and Hove City Council’s new “open admissions” policy which reserves places for children living out of catchment. The plans were later voted through.