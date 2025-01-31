Six secondary schools have joined forces to object to one of the proposed changes in Brighton and Hove City Council’s review of admissions rules.

The heads and chairs of governors of all six local authority maintained schools in Brighton and Hove have written to the council as an eight-week consultation ends today (Friday 31 January).

While they welcome changes that would widen choice for children who are eligible for free school meals, they are united in challenging a proposed “open admissions” priority.

The open admissions proposal would give families in catchments with a single school – BACA, PACA, Longhill and Patcham High – more chance of a place at secondaries in other catchment areas.

But the idea hasn’t found favour with Longill or Patcham High – nor with the heads and chairs of governors at Blatchington Mill, Dorothy Stringer, Hove Park and Varndean School.

Separately, all six schools are understood to have expressed concern about the additional effects that might be experienced by pupils with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities).

The joint letter said: “We acknowledge and commend Brighton and Hove City Council’s commitment to addressing the attainment gap for disadvantaged children across the city.

“As such, we applaud and support the introduction of the free school meal (FSM) admission priorities … which aim to ensure all schools have an FSM pupil proportion that aligns with the city average.

“However, we oppose the proposed addition of an ‘open admissions’ priority … for September 2026 which would allocate a proportion of school places to pupils living outside the two central catchment areas.

“We believe if change is considered more carefully it has the potential to bring about positive outcomes for pupils across the city and strengthen the future of our local authority community schools.

“The current proposals could have significant unintended consequences for pupils across the city.

“While each of us has a unique response, we are united in our shared concern on this particular point.

“Each school will provide more detailed information on these concerns in their individual responses to the consultation.

“We remain committed to working collaboratively with the council, families and the wider community to develop a sustainable and inspiring long-term vision for education in Brighton and Hove, ensuring every pupil has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.”

The letter appears to couch its criticisms carefully and emphasises a desire to work collaboratively with the council and in a way that retains the trust of parents and school leaders.

But it is also notable that all six council maintained schools – the perceived winners and as well as the perceived losers – share a common stance on this point which has proved divisive over the past few months.

Given the extent to which the council relies on the co-operation of school leaders, there appears to be a hope that, on this point at least, the council will recognise the city-wide strength of feeling.