A new unit for children with special needs is opening at a Brighton primary school this year.

Moulsecoomb Primary School has installed new facilities including a sensory room and activity room, ready for the new term.

They’re similar to those already in place at West Blatchington, which already has a special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) unit. Both are run by Pioneer Academy.

Last month, Dame Kate Dethridge, the Department for Education’s regional director for the south east, was given a tour both units alongside deputy director Paul Schofield.

One former SEND unit pupil, Joshua, who is now in a mainstream secondary school, gave a presentation about his learning journey and the impact of the specialist unit at West Blatchington Primary and Nursery School.

Dame Kate Dethridge said: “I had a lovely day visiting two of the trust’s schools, hearing about the improvements that have been made at the schools and seeing the great provision in place for children with additional needs.

“We had a very warm and enthusiastic welcome from the CEO, staff and especially from the children, who were an absolute credit to their schools.”

Lee Mason-Ellis OBE, CEO at The Pioneer Academy, said: “Ensuring that local children can access their local schools has always been a big part of the mission for us at The Pioneer Academy, so we have prioritised funding specialist resources and specialist training and recruitment.

“Our facilities help support all the children as they continue their learning journey.

“We look forward to welcoming more pupils and their families next year.”