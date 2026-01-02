A sushi restaurant faces objections to its application for a late licence – to open until 3am daily – after being found trading after its legally permitted hours.

The Sushi Co, at 65 Western Road, Brighton, which is part of a wider national chain, has applied for a late-night refreshment licence. This would allow the business to sell hot food and drink after 11pm.

Currently, the business has a drinks licence until 11pm but said that it had no plans to extend alcohol sales later into the night. Alcohol is served only to customers with a meal.

Changes to Brighton and Hove City Council’s licensing policy just before Christmas mean that restaurants in the busy central area can apply to trade until 1am while takeaways would tend to continue to close by 11pm.

Objections from Sussex Police and the council’s licensing team mean that the application is due to go before a licensing panel, consisting of three councillors, on Wednesday 7 January.

The main reasons for the objections were that the business had been found trading after 11pm during a licensing visit on Friday 7 November – and the response to that.

Sergeant Mark Redbourn, from Sussex Police, said that the business was also found promoting a 3am closing time on its windows and 4am closing from Friday to Sunday on its website.

During the licensing visit, Sergeant Redbourn said, the staff accepted that they were serving hot food and that the business was open until 3am.

When challenged, staff contacted the business owner, believed to be 41-year-old Varanand Sama, who is listed by Companies House as the company’s director.

Sergeant Redbourn said: “It was pointed out to him (Mr Sama) … that they needed a late-night refreshment licence if they wished to trade hot food after 11pm.

“Mr Sama became very dismissive of this information and legal requirement. As we were present with an official from the local authority licensing department, the phone was handed over to them to confirm what we advised was correct.

“During this conversation, we understand that Mr Sama continued to argue that a licence was not needed and then tried to find a way around this by suggesting they pre-cook all the food and then reheating it in the microwave when orders come in after 11pm. He was advised that this was not an option.

“Mr Sama’s dismissive approach to the requirements under the Licensing Act raises concerns over compliance to any licence conditions should one be granted.

“He was adamant he was not taking advice given to him by the responsible authorities which makes it hard to engage in and build any reasonable and positive working relationship.”

Sergeant Redbourn also said that the high volume of crime in the area was also a concern.

Within 650ft or 200 metres of the venue in the year to last November, there were 167 violent crimes, 21 robberies, 13 sexual offences, 44 incidents of criminal damage and 84 public order offences.

Council licensing officer Donna Lynsdale supported Sergeant Redbourn’s statement and said that Mr Sama had asked why trading in Brighton and Hove was different to London.

Ms Lynsdale said that she could not see any exceptional circumstances that would justify the council departing from its current policy on late-night trading.

A warning letter was issued on Monday 10 November and the Sushi Co replied but its response did not identify the sender.

The reply said: “At the outset, I wish to express my sincere apologies for the misunderstanding and tone during the telephone conversation on (Friday) 7 November 2025.

“It was never our intention to be dismissive of licensing officers or police licensing and I regret that our comments created that impression.

“Since receiving your warning, we have taken immediate corrective action, ceased all late-night hot food sales and implemented internal compliance procedures to ensure full adherence to the Licensing Act going forward.

“We value a positive and co-operative relationship with Sussex Police and the licensing authority and I hope this response demonstrates our commitment to responsible operation.”

Draft conditions submitted by Sussex Police would restrict trade after 11pm to deliveries only if the panel were to decide to grant a late-night licence.

The application proposed that a qualified licence holder or duty manager would work at all times when the business was open.

The virtual licensing panel hearing is due to start at 10am on Wednesday (7 January) and is scheduled to be webcast.