A suspected kidnapping at the weekend turned out to be a drunken escapade as a group of people tried to help a friend home safely.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to Poynings Drive, Hove, on Saturday night (17 January), following reports of a man behaving aggressively and causing a disturbance in the road.

“In a separate report, attempts to force the man into the back of a car had also been witnessed.

“Police attended and found a man believed to be intoxicated, with people known to him trying to remove him from the area to de-escalate the situation.

“Officers went on to escort the man away from the scene and no arrests were made.”

Sergeant Jen Stebbing said: “We thank members of the public for raising concerns about what they witnessed in Poynings Drive.

“It is always important to contact police if you suspect any suspicious activity so that officers can attend and carry out their inquiries.

“No suspicious circumstances were identified in this instance and those involved have been spoken to.”