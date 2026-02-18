Four Brighton GP surgeries are set to close and patients transferred to a new practice which for some patients is miles away.

Many patients at the branch surgeries of Stanford Medical Centre and Allied Medical learnt the news from social media this week.

The affected branches are School House Surgery in Hertford Road, Church Surgery in Saunders Park View, Islingword Road Surgery in Islingword Road and Cockroft Surgery.

The two surgeries are planning to close all four and move their patients to the new Preston Barracks Medical Centre on Lewes Road. After consulting patients, their proposals will be considered by the NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board.

While Church Surgery and Cockroft Surgery are fairly close to Preston Barracks, both School House Surgery and Islingword Road Surgery are just over a mile away.

A consultation has been launched, which patients can complete here until 2 March. Some patients have received letters, but many have not.

The consultation says: “In the proposal, Stanford Medical Centre and Allied Medical Practice would both move into the new building but would continue to operate as separate practices.

“You would not need to register again as a patient and would keep seeing the same staff as you do now.

“The new medical centre at Preston Barracks would offer modern, high‑quality clinical rooms, improved disabled access, up‑to‑date facilities, and the opportunity to offer more GP and nurse appointments.”