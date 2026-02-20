Proposed charges for using Brighton and Hove’s busiest public toilets will affect those in greatest need, according to critics of the plan.

A 50p charge could be levied at five seafront toilets – Dalton’s Bastion, the Colonnade, Shelter Hall and West Pier Arches, in Brighton, and King’s Esplanade, in Hove.

Representatives of the Youth Council and Older People’s Council said that fees would affect all manner of people, especially those who needed to use toilets more often or more urgently.

The council’s own “equality impact assessment” of the proposal said: “It may have a disproportionate impact on disabled people, children, older people, homeless people and general accessibility.”

It also said: “The proposal will affect the community as a whole as well as visitors to Brighton and Hove – all potential public toilet users.”

Youth Council member Jasmine Oquosa-Withers said: “How was this flat rate justified for everyone as it will disproportionately affect people with protected characteristics, pregnancy, menopause, menstruation and any sort of medical reason for people to go to the toilet more?”

Older People’s Council representative Bernadette Kent said that the organisation had an active campaign to keep public toilets open.

She said: “What are you doing? Look at what you’re saying. You are actually preventing your own residents from being able to use the centre. Please think about it.”

The proposed 50p charge is expected to raise £70,000 in revenue for Brighton and Hove City Council although money would also have to spent installing gates and a connected way to pay.

Miss Oquosa-Withers asked for details of how much the proposals would cost and how much they would save the council at a meeting at Hove Town Hall.

The council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee was told yesterday (Thursday 19 February) that the fine details were currently unavailable and the business case was not yet complete.

Members were promised that they would receive further details in writing and told that all other council-operated toilets would remain free of charge.

If the plan goes ahead, the council could publicise other nearby free toilets including those in libraries and encourage businesses to join community toilet schemes such as “Use Our Loo”.

The Labour deputy leader of the council Jacob Taylor said that, since taking office in 2023, his party’s administration had reopened and refurbished 13 public toilets.

Councillor Taylor said: “There’s a limited proposal that looks at the really high-volume city centre toilets that of course are accessed by residents but are also accessed by high volumes of visitors and tourists.

“So there is a potential to have a small charge to cover some of the costs on that which will incur some potential capital investment to be able to do the charging.”

He said that the council could consider a residents’ pass and agreed to look into what could be done to support older people and residents.

The matter is expected to be decided at the annual budget council meeting which is due to start at 4.30pm next Thursday (26 February) at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.