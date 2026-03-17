A man picked up a driving ban with his Maccy D’s when he was found to be four times the limit at the drive-through.

Tadhg Ryan, 36, had a three-year-old girl in the back seat of his Skoda when he drove to McDonald’s in Brighton Marina – about a hundred metres from his home in The Boardwalk.

He was arrested at the marina on 10 December and charged with driving with 145 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml breath and being drunk in charge of a child.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 20 February, he was disqualified from driving for 30 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to complete an alcohol abstinence programme. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs a £114 victim surcharge.

Ryan is one of hundreds of drivers arrested by Sussex Police during their annual drink-driving crackdown.

So far, 56 have been convicted. Another is Alec Young, 43, a driver, of Flamingo Close, Chatham, who was arrested in Preston Road, Brighton, on 30 December.

He was charged with driving with 65 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml breath and driving with no insurance.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 12 February, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs a £48 victim surcharge.