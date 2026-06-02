Community gardeners, volunteers and local residents gathered at Round Hill Community Pocket Park on a sunny Saturday afternoon to launch Brighton and Hove Community Garden Month: Routes to Roots – June 2026.

The event was opened by Round Hill Green councillor Raphael Hill, who welcomed guests and introduced the speakers.

Among those attending were the mayor of Brighton and Hove, Councillor Theresa Fowler, BBC gardening broadcaster Jean Griffin, who is also a judge and trustee of South and South East in Bloom and a judge for the London Gardens Society and Green councillor Pete West, who represents Round Hill, as well as representatives from 19 community gardens.

The event was organised by the Brighton and Hove Community Garden Network (BHCGN) – and the month-long programme will see 19 community gardens and allotment sites host open days and other activities throughout June.

Speaking at the event, the mayor highlighted the contribution community gardens make to neighbourhood life.

She said: “Community gardens are such an important part of our city. They help people put down roots, build connections and create greener, healthier neighbourhoods.

“It is a pleasure to help launch Community Garden Month and celebrate the volunteers and organisations who make these spaces flourish.”

Residents and visitors are being encouraged to explore community growing spaces across the city, meet volunteers and learn more about the projects taking place in their local areas.

Jean Griffin emphasised the wider value of community growing projects. She said: “Community growing spaces are places where people can learn, share skills and support nature.

They bring people together and show how gardening can have a positive impact on both wellbeing and biodiversity.”

The launch also highlighted this year’s partnership with Brighton and Hove Buses, which is supporting Brighton and Hove Community Garden Month: Routes to Roots – June 2026.

The initiative encourages people to travel between gardens across the city using sustainable transport and discover community growing spaces in different neighbourhoods.

Event organiser and Round Hill resident Dominic Furlong said the programme offered people an opportunity to discover gardens they may not have visited before.

He said: “Many people walk past community gardens every day without realising they’re there.

“Community Garden Month is a chance to step inside, meet the volunteers and discover what’s happening in these spaces across the city.”

Community gardens provide opportunities for volunteering, learning and social connection, while also supporting biodiversity and local food growing.

Organisers hope Brighton and Hove Community Garden Month will become an annual fixture in the city’s calendar.

Further information about participating gardens, Open Day dates and travel information is available through the Brighton and Hove Buses Routes to Roots webpage.