A mystery substance dumped on a field in Brighton was probably from plastic manufacturing, the council says.

The field behind Lynchet Close was cordoned off on Sunday after a dog walker discovered patches of the material on the grass.

A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We were made aware of this substance on Sunday night and engaged a specialist contractor who attended and safely removed the material.

“Our understanding is the substance was a polymer resin, likely associated with plastic manufacturing.

“At this stage, the exact source of the spill remains unknown.”