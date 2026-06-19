Police want to talk to these three men after a Tesco Express in Brighton city centre was robbed.

Three men took items from the shop in Jubilee Street, Brighton at about 6.45pm on Wednesday, 8 April at about 6.45pm. Sussex Police launched a witness appeal today.

A 28-year-old man was hit by one of the men but not injured.

Sussex Police said: “Officers have been pursuing a number of lines of enquiry in an ongoing investigation and would now like to speak to these men in connection with further enquiries.

“Anyone who recognises them, who witnessed the incident, or who has relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage is encouraged to report it to us.

“Reports can be made online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1493 of 08/04.”