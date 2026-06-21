Teenage jockey Jack Dace was taken to hospital after a crunching fall during a race at Brighton today (Sunday 21 June).

The 18-year-old was riding Virtue Chastity for Amanda Perrett in the Fairplay Daily Price Boosts Handicap when his mount clipped heels around four furlongs from home. The three-year-old mare fell, as did Gretna Dreams, following behind.

A medical team attended to Dace on the track. He was then taken by ambulance to hospital but was reported to be conscious and talking.

Clerk of the course Jack Hastings said: “He’s been taken to hospital in the ambulance. He’s conscious but it was decided he needs further assessment so he’s on his way to hospital.”

Virtue Chastity was euthanised after the incident but both Gretna Dreams and the four-year-old’s jockey Ashley Lewis walked away unscathed.

Lewis told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m not really too sure what’s happened and my filly has come off the bridle beforehand.

“And I’ve given her a squeeze and I wasn’t actually anywhere near Jack Dace and then just seen that horse come down in front of me.

“I’ve tried to take out to the side but I wasn’t quick enough and just came over the top of the horse. I feel fine so all is good.”

Posting on X, Gretna Dreams’s trainer Stuart Williams said: “Very thankful Ash is ok. Hopeful Jack Dace is too.

“Other than being a bit shook up, Gretna Dreams seems none the worst after a very nasty fall.”