A nursery is expected to be handed to an academy chain even though a public consultation found little appetite for the move.

Brighton and Hove City Council cabinet members are being asked to approve the transfer of the Roundabout Nursery, in Whitehawk, to the Aurora Academies Trust which runs the local primary school, City Academy Whitehawk.

A report to the cabinet said that 61 out of 70 people who responded to a public consultation – or 87 per cent – do not want the council to hand the nursery over to Aurora.

Some 34 comments raised concerns such as the possibility of the trust prioritising cost or profit. Respondents said that the nursery was a vital asset in a deprived community and that staff were experienced in supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The cabinet report said that there would be a business transfer agreement and Aurora would be required to comply with the Early Years Foundation Stage framework, safeguarding and SEND code of practice.

Aurora, which is a registered charity, has committed to all-year-round, all-day nursery provision at Roundabout and plans to keep on the 30 existing staff.

The report said: “The council values all those who have taken time to share their views on these proposals. It’s important that they are heard, considered and plans amended accordingly.

“The council is putting in safeguards via the various agreements with Aurora to maintain and sustain the high-quality community-focused provision at Roundabout.

“The proposed transitional grant will maintain the council’s oversight of nursery provision at Roundabout post-transfer.”

The existing building will continue to be used as a nursery and let to Aurora for 25 years at a peppercorn rent – that is, a modest nominal sum.

Aurora has boosted standards at City Academy Whitehawk which has earned an “outstanding” rating from the official watchdog Ofsted since the trust took over. It is also rated outstanding for early years education.

When it was the old Whitehawk Primary School, a council maintained school, it was rated inadequate by Ofsted and placed in “special measures”.

The school, which has a current age range of 2-11 years old, would have an expanded age range from 0-11.

The council spent almost £400,000 in the past financial year subsidising the nursery in Whitehawk Road. It plans to give Aurora a grant of about £440,000 over three years to take over the nursery.

If the nursery is transferred to Aurora, the council expects to save £50,000 in the first financial year, £198,000 the next year and £254,000 in 2028-29, with an annual £365,000 saving forecast after that.

If the transfer does not go ahead, then running the nursery would cost the council about £300,000 a year, plus about £24,000 bills for utilities, repairs, maintenance and corporate contracts for IT and broadband.

Roundabout currently has 86 children from birth to four years old attending its year-round operation. Almost half of the children attract support known as the early years pupil premium.

The cabinet is due to decide the matter on Monday (29 June) when it is scheduled to meet at 9am at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.