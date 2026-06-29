A man is due in court charged with slashing the face of one man with a knife and attacking another in Brighton at the weekend.

Sussex Police said: “Charges have been authorised following a knife incident in Sillwood Street, Brighton.

“On Saturday 27 June at around 6pm, reports to police stated that two local men had been injured after being approached by a man who was carrying a knife.

“One of the victims, aged 29, sustained a slash injury to his face, and a second man was also assaulted. Both attended hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

“During the incident, the man was also reported to have attempted to take a pedestrian’s dog.

“Members of the public intervened, preventing him from doing so, and detained him until police arrived a short time later.

Toby Sousa, 33, of no fixed address, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with two counts of trying to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), affray and threatening a person with a blade.

Detective Sergeant Harry Judge said: “Following a series of fast-paced inquiries, charges have now been authorised in this case and Toby Sousa is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 29 June).

“This incident caused significant alarm to members of the public, and we would like to thank everyone who assisted officers on the day and has since supported the wider investigation. Their assistance has been invaluable.

“Officers will continue to maintain a visible presence in the area, carrying out reassurance patrols to provide confidence to the local community.”

Sussex Police added: “Further witnesses or anyone with anything to report are asked to contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1390 of 29/06.”