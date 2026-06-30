Brainiac Live!, Theatre Royal, Brighton, Saturday July 4

Brainiacs Live! returns to Brighton to thrill, amuse and excite a new generation of youngsters with a science show full of banging, popping and whizzing explosions.

The team are back with their familiar white lab coats, protective goggles and ear protectors with plenty of brand new experiments sure to inspire even the most STEM-resistant audience members.

From spinning, sparking chairs to cascades of liquid nitrogen flooding the stage like a scene from The Mist, this non-stop hour-long show isn’t short on surprises.

Brainiacs began as a popular children’s TV show before taking to the stage back in 2008. It is now on its first full UK tour for 17 years.

Andy Joyce has been part of the Brainiacs team, who last year won an Olivier Award for Best Family Show, for 15 years, originally as a presenter and now creative director.

Speaking about the creative process behing this popular show, he explained: “When we are developing the show, what we are looking for is a ‘wow’ moment, something that either makes a noise, has a huge effect or creates a bang. It needs to have that pay off but it also has to be interesting”.

According to Andy, he spends hours in labs with scientists watching small scale experiments and devising how to upscale and reproduce them, safely, live on stage.

“The whole point is to entertain the audience, and they will learn something along the way. I think people from all ages, even adults, will learn certain things in the show.

“It is entertainment and a theatrical piece first and foremost but underpinned with good science.”

Tickets are available from Theatre Royal

Performance Date

Saturday July 4 1.30pm

Age Guidance 5+

Access information can be found here.

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