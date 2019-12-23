Trains delayed by flooding in Brighton

Flooding in the Preston Park area of Brighton caused delays for train passengers today (Monday 23 December), with rail bosses aiming to restore a normal service by about 5pm.

#SNUpdates – Southern services will not run between Victoria and Brighton. Please use Thameslink services to complete your journey with the mutual ticket acceptance in place. — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) December 23, 2019

Train operator Southern said that the prolonged wet weather was to blame, with heavy rain once again leaving a stretch of railway under water.

Southern said: “Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Brighton and Haywards Heath, all lines between this station are disrupted.

“Southern services will not run between Victoria and Brighton. Please use Thameslink services to complete your journey with mutual ticket acceptance in place.

“Services to/from Littlehampton via Preston Park and Hove will also be subject to delays of up to 10 minutes as they have to travel through the affected area at reduced speed.”

But passengers reported delays that were at least twice as long, with services ending before their destination.

Southern also said: “Network Rail notified us of flooding on the railway at Patcham Tunnel, which is just outside of Preston Park station.

“As a result, a reduced service was in operation, and the reduced speeds for the services that ran meant that delays of up to 30 minutes were in effect.

“When the water level rises above the rails, trains have to reduce their speed to prevent damage to the train.

“If the track has a live conductor rail, flooding can cause a short circuit and cut power to the trains and trackside equipment.

“Heavy rain can also overwhelm the drainage systems, flooding tracks and slowing down trains in the vicinity, causing delays to your journey.”

Southern added that it hoped to have services back to normal by about 5pm.

The latest problems come after heavy rain last week flooded the main line at Balcombe, leading to the closure of the line between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges.

Rail bosses urged people not to try to travel by train on Friday (20 December).