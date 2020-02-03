Lauren Eva Ward to play Brighton Acoustic Club

Lauren Eva Ward is due to headline at the Brighton Acoustic Club tonight (Monday 3 February).

The monthly acoustic is scheduled to start at 8pm at the Lord Nelson, in Trafalgar Street, Brighton.

The club said: “Lauren Eva Ward is a flautist from Devon, now based in London.

“From her first encounter with folk music through Wren Music’s Roots programme as a teenager, Lauren has gone on to continually prove herself in promoting and performing folk music in multiple contexts.

“Lauren will be releasing her debut EP in 2020, turning her hand to her own arrangements of instrumental folk music inspired by years of music education and ceilidh performances.

“Combining traditional elements with contemporary tunes from across the UK and into mainland Europe, the music intertwines in ways that other multi-instrumentalists will appreciate.

“Lauren will be joined for this gig by guitarist Jacob Houghton.

“As always, floor singers are welcome. We hope to see you there.”

​Entry is free, although there is a collection.

The evening is sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery and Hobgoblin Music.