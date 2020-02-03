Southern scraps off-peak Brighton to Victoria trains

Southern is to scrap off-peak trains from Brighton to Victoria as part of a raft of changes on the Brighton mainline this summer.

GTR, which operates Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services, says it needs to make the changes while major works to lengthen the platforms at Gatwick take place.

Thameslink and Gatwick Express trains will carry on much as they are but Southern services from Hastings and Littlehampton to Victoria will be run as separate services rather than combining at Haywards Heath.

To achieve this, all off-peak Southern trains from Brighton to London will go from May 17 this year until at least 2022 – and possibly longer.

UPDATE/CORRECTION: change is for Gatwick upgrade. Only route to suffer less trains is Btn-Vic. There will 1 morning peak train a day, all off-peak @SouthernRailUK to Victoria will be cancelled. Initially until 2022 but Southern won’t/can’t confirm if train will ever return. pic.twitter.com/YeozRRMSyC — Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP🌹🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@lloyd_rm) February 3, 2020

Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle tweeted today: “Setback for commuters!

“There will be one morning peak train a day, all off-peak Southern Rail to Victoria will be cancelled.

“Initially until 2022 but Southern won’t/can’t confirm if train will ever return.

He added: “The only way to get to Victoria [off peak] without changing will be the £££ express ticket.”

He also posted a letter from GTR outlining the changes, a full copy of which Brighton and Hove News has seen.

It says: “The [Gatwick] upgrade will be delivered between 2020 and 2023 with two years of intensive platform works between May 2020 and May 2022.

“During these two years, a 30mph speed restriction will be in place and platforms will be unavailable. These platform works mean that there is no option but to develop a dedicated timetable as the Brighton Main Line, the railway running through Gatwick Airport, can accommodate fewer trains per hour.

“While we have to run fewer trains per hour, those trains will be longer wherever possible.

“The timetable has also been designed to deliver a punctual service so that passengers can rely on connections.

“Importantly, it also has enough flexibility to allow us to recover the service when disruption occurs. Two things passengers have told us are important to them.”

The letter invites Mr Russell-Moyle for a briefing on the £150 million upgrade to Gatwick Station.

GTR have been approached for comment.