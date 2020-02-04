‘Danger! High Voltage’ – Electric Six heading to Brighton

With their mix of funk, rock and disco, Detroit’s finest American six-piece Electric Six, who formed in 1996, have plenty more to give and boy do they keep on giving! Their breakthrough 2002 release of the single, ‘Danger! High Voltage’, was astounding and was swiftly followed by the ‘Gay Bar’ and ‘Dance Commander’ singles.

Electric Six have been extremely productive as they have released no less 14 full-length albums, two rarities albums, a live album and a live DVD, ‘Absolute Treasure’. Eighteen years on from their initial breakthrough and the band are constantly working on bigger and better music. For instance, their twelfth sensational release ‘Fresh Blood For Tired Vampyres’ was poppy and smooth, nasty and raw — and oh so life affirming, especially if you are undead. In October 2018 saw the release of the remarkable ‘Bride Of The Devil’ on Metropolis Records.

The current lineup of the band consists of Dick Valentine – lead vocals (1996–present), Johnny Na$hinal (yes it does have a dollar sign) – lead guitar, backing vocals (2003–present), Christopher Tait aka Tait Nucleus? (yes it has a question mark) – keyboards, backing vocals (2003–present), Da Vé – rhythm guitar, backing vocals (2012–present), Rob Lower – bass (2015–present) and Hyperkube Bonanza – drums, backing vocals (2016–present).

They have announced that they will be appearing at the ever popular Concorde 2 on Madeira Drive in Brighton on Sunday 13th December 2020. With their comic touch on live performances and the enthusiasm put into their shows this is one not to miss! Tickets can be bought HERE.

Learn more about Electric Six HERE and HERE.

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.