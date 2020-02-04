brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Five convicted of Christmas drink driving in Brighton and Hove

Posted On 04 Feb 2020
Five motorists have been convicted for drink driving in Brighton and Hove during the latest Christmas crackdown.

Sussex Police has so far secured convictions for 31 motorists during the campaign, which ran from 18 December to 1 January inclusive – from a total of 110 arrests in Sussex.

The latest Brighton and Hove convictions are:

Ronald Williams, 29, unemployed, of St Crispians, Seaford, was arrested in Bond Street, Brighton, on 19 December and charged with driving with 76mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 9 January, he was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Louis Anscombe, 22, a carpenter, of Pulborough Close, Brighton, was arrested in New Church Road, Hove, on 19 December, and charged with driving with 41mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and driving with no insurance.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 9 January, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £240 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Sasha Starks, 25, a care assistant, of Windmill Platt, Handcross, was arrested in Grand Parade, Brighton, on 21 December, and charged with driving with 68mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system and failing to stop when required by police.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 9 January, she was disqualified from driving for 18 months. She was also ordered to pay a £393 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Diane McNally, 61, retired, of Grange Road, Hove, was arrested in Portland Road, Hove, on 30 December and charged with driving with 135mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 16 January, she was sentenced to eight weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from driving for 32 months. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 victim surcharge.

Samuel Figg, 34, a construction worker, of Highcroft Villas, Brighton, was arrested in London Road, Brighton, on 1 January and charged with driving with 68mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 16 January, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £313 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

